Man dies in shooting at Louisville protest over Breonna Taylor killing

WorldNews Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Man dies in shooting at Louisville protest over Breonna Taylor killingUS authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Saturday night at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot in her home by police. Reports of shots fired at Jefferson Square Park were made around 9pm, Louisville metro police said, and Jefferson county sheriff’s...
News video: Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death 01:06

 A man died in a shooting on Saturday night at a park in central Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by officers in her home using an incorrect no-knock warrant. Louisville Metro police said there were reports of...

