Shootings across Chicago kill 3 kids; cops ask public’s help Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Shootings across Chicago over the weekend have left three children dead, including a 10-year-old girl who was struck in the head by a stray bullet that came through an apartment window. The Saturday night death was among at least 10 shooting fatalities since Friday evening, which follow a deadly Father's Day weekend […]