Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, thanks fans for 'overwhelming kindness' after dad Steve Bing's death

Steve Bing has died aged 55. Law enforcement sources have told TMZ the screenwriter and former partner of Elizabeth Hurley passed away after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century..
Elizabeth and Damian Hurley pay tribute to Steve Bing The mother and son have taken to social media to pay tribute to the screenwriter. The 'Kangaroo Jack' writer - who dated the actress in the early..
