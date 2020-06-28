Global  

Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian, thanks fans for 'overwhelming kindness' after dad Steve Bing's death

USATODAY.com Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Elizabeth Hurley's 18-year-old son, Damian, is leaning on the "love and support" of fans in the days after the death of his father, Steve Bing.
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: 'It's tough': Sharon Stone having a 'hard time' following Steve Bing's death

'It's tough': Sharon Stone having a 'hard time' following Steve Bing's death 00:54

 Sharon Stone is having a "hard time" coming to terms with the death of Steve Bing, whom she was romantically linked to for a time.

