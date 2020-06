Stuttgart promoted with Bielefeld, Hamburg left disappointed Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart secured its promotion to the Bundesliga after only one season away while Hamburger SV wasted any chance of a return from Germany’s second division in the final round on Sunday. Stuttgart finished runner-up, 10 points behind already promoted Arminia Bielefeld, despite a 3-1 loss at home to Darmstadt. Former Germany striker […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this