Arsenal and Chelsea reach FA Cup semifinals with away wins
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Substitutes made the difference as Chelsea and Arsenal both won away from home to reach the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday. Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley turned in a cross from Willian midway through the second half in a 1-0 win at lackluster Leicester. Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos netted an injury-time winner in a 2-1 win […]
A look ahead at Leicester’s home clash with Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers believes history is there to be made as Leicester target FA Cup glory. Rodgers’ side, third in the Premier League, host Chelsea in their delayed quarter-final tie on Sunday. The Foxes have never won the FA Cup and have not...