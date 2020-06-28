Global  

Man United to play Chelsea in FA Cup semifinals

Seattle Times Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The two most successful teams in the FA Cup have avoided each other in the semifinals after Sunday’s draw. The 13-time champion Arsenal will play Newcastle or Manchester City, and 12-time winner Manchester United faces Chelsea. The matches will take place at Wembley over the July 18-19 weekend. Chelsea advanced to the […]
 A look ahead at Leicester’s home clash with Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers believes history is there to be made as Leicester target FA Cup glory. Rodgers’ side, third in the Premier League, host Chelsea in their delayed quarter-final tie on Sunday. The Foxes have never won the FA Cup and have not...

