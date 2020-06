Former Redskins assistant, “Hogs” creator Bugel dies at 80 Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Washington Redskins assistant coach Joe Bugel, regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in NFL history, has died. He was 80. Bugel died on Sunday, according to a statement from the team, which did not disclose a cause of death. Bugel was the architect of "The Hogs," the dominant offensive lines that […]