With Flights Banned, Son Sails Solo Across Atlantic to Reach Father, 90

Seattle Times Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
BUENOS AIRES — Days after Argentina canceled all international passenger flights to shield the country from the new coronavirus, Juan Manuel Ballestero began his journey home the only way possible: He stepped aboard his small sailboat for what turned out to be an 85-day odyssey across the Atlantic. The 47-year-old sailor could have stayed put […]
