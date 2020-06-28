With Flights Banned, Son Sails Solo Across Atlantic to Reach Father, 90 Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

BUENOS AIRES — Days after Argentina canceled all international passenger flights to shield the country from the new coronavirus, Juan Manuel Ballestero began his journey home the only way possible: He stepped aboard his small sailboat for what turned out to be an 85-day odyssey across the Atlantic. The 47-year-old sailor could have stayed put […] 👓 View full article

