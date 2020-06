Briscoe holds off Chastain to win Xfinity race at Pocono Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Chase Briscoe held off Ross Chastain in overtime to win the crash-filled Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway, the second of three NASCAR races at the track on Sunday. Pocono became the first track to hold a Truck, Xfinity and Cup race on the same day. Kevin Harvick goes for Cup […] 👓 View full article

