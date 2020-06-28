Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content. Starbucks said Sunday that its actions were not part of the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, but that it...
Global consumer products giants Coke and Unilever on Friday joined a growing list of more than 90 advertisers that have temporarily pulled ads from Facebook but went a step further and pulled ads from..