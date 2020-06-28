Global  

Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media ads

Sunday, 28 June 2020
Starbucks latest to say it will pause social media adsStarbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content. Starbucks said Sunday that its actions were not part of the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, but that it...
