Encounter breaks out at Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan, Commander of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, informed that a six year old child was killed during an indiscriminate firing by terrorists in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 26. "Today afternoon the terrorists carried out a barbaric cold blooded...
Brigadier Vijay Mahadevan, Commander of 1 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, informed about the Tral encounter in which three terrorists were neutralised. "Yesterday evening, we received a specific intelligence..
Security forces busted three active terror hideouts in Yarwan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 25. Huge cache of administrative stores including a personal diary recovered during..
An encounter is underway in the forest area of Verinag Kapran area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on June 22. Security forces have neutralized several top commanders of terror outfits in last couple..