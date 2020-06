Mask Exemption Cards From the ‘Freedom to Breathe Agency’? They’re Fake Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cards for sale that claim to exempt people from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic are fraudulent, federal officials said. The cards — featuring a red, white and blue eagle logo and approximately the size of a business card — say the bearer is exempt from ordinances requiring them to wear masks in public. “Wearing […] 👓 View full article

