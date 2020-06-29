Global
Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauds 'legend' MS Dhoni and 'GOAT' Virat Kohli
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauds 'legend' MS Dhoni and 'GOAT' Virat Kohli
Monday, 29 June 2020
39 minutes ago
)
The Indian pacer recently conducted a Q&A with his fans over on Instagram.
