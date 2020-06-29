Chelsea downs Leicester, moves to FA Cup semifinals
Monday, 29 June 2020 () London, Jun 28 (efe-epa).- Chelsea downed Leicester City 1-0 on the road on Sunday thanks to a tally by Ross Barkley, thus earning the Blues a berth in the FA Cup semifinals. The English midfielder broke the scoreless stalemate at King Power Stadium in the 63rd minute, having come onto the pitch just a few minutes earlier as a replacement for the very young – but very good – Billy Gilmour, and teed up a shot that found the twine after a cross by Brazil’s Willian. Chelsea, however,...