Chelsea downs Leicester, moves to FA Cup semifinals

WorldNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Chelsea downs Leicester, moves to FA Cup semifinalsLondon, Jun 28 (efe-epa).- Chelsea downed Leicester City 1-0 on the road on Sunday thanks to a tally by Ross Barkley, thus earning the Blues a berth in the FA Cup semifinals. The English midfielder broke the scoreless stalemate at King Power Stadium in the 63rd minute, having come onto the pitch just a few minutes earlier as a replacement for the very young – but very good – Billy Gilmour, and teed up a shot that found the twine after a cross by Brazil’s Willian. Chelsea, however,...
News video: Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals

Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment after sending Chelsea through to FA semifinals 00:47

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard praises Ross Barkley's commitment throughout lockdown after the midfielder took his side through to the semifinals of the FA cup.

