Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has denied that he was made aware of U.S. intelligence officials’ conclusions that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan. The Trump administration was set to brief select members of Congress on the matter on Monday. The intelligence assessments came amid Trump’s push […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan 01:36

 US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia. The New York Times reported on Friday that American...

Related videos from verified sources

NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops [Video]

NYT Report: Russian Agents Paid Afghan Militants To Kill US, NATO Troops

A New York Times bombshell report says Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill NATO troops in Afghanistan. NATO troops in Afghanistan include American forces. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
US President Trump suspends work visas till year end [Video]

US President Trump suspends work visas till year end

The Trump administration on Monday suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marked the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products [Video]

'Trump Superfan' burns posters of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, to boycott China-made products

A man burns posters of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in southern India to boycott China-made products after 20 soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galway..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against U.S. troops in Afghanistan

 U.S. President Donald Trump has denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties...
CBC.ca

Trump denies briefing on reported Russian bounties against U.S. troops

 President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered...
Denver Post

Trump denies briefing on reported Russian bounties against US troops in Afghanistan

 US President denied that he had been briefed on reported US intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked...
The Age


Tweets about this

fgizat1

Farid Gizatullin Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops https://t.co/DoD3F15Ylm 2 minutes ago

jb39474626

jb RT @Hotz4M: Here we go again...Russian Hoax 2.0! Trump was not briefed and WaPo and NYT will continue to lie. Intel vetted this and found i… 3 minutes ago

JBAeducator

Dr. Jonathan Abdullah, Ed.D Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops https://t.co/qP6hsYkSGF 5 minutes ago

EITMonline

ELLIOT IN THE MORNING Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops. https://t.co/204gfi6IqL 6 minutes ago

PreAnteDiluvian

Still With Merrick RT @HawaiiDelilah: Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops YET... "The intelligence officials told the AP that Trump wa… 7 minutes ago

HarifHerbie

Herbie Harif RT @fox32news: The White House plans to brief select members of Congress after news reports citing U.S. intelligence that a Russian militar… 7 minutes ago

AnnMcilvenna

Anna Matt RT @BrianCraigShow: #Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops https://t.co/QEiXU5586z 9 minutes ago

news10nbc

news10nbc Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops https://t.co/dJdGwZ1DOV 11 minutes ago