Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops
Monday, 29 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has denied that he was made aware of U.S. intelligence officials’ conclusions that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan. The Trump administration was set to brief select members of Congress on the matter on Monday. The intelligence assessments came amid Trump’s push […]
US Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia. The New York Times reported on Friday that American...