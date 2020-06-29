|
UK considers its first local lockdown as Leicester suffers surge in Covid cases
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Britain's government is considering a lockdown for the central English city of Leicester amid a spike of Covid-19 cases - the first time that a single UK area would face such an extreme measure during the pandemic. 'The Sunday Times' first reported that a lockdown could come within days after 658 new cases were recorded in the Leicester area...
