UK considers its first local lockdown as Leicester suffers surge in Covid cases

WorldNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
UK considers its first local lockdown as Leicester suffers surge in Covid casesBritain's government is considering a lockdown for the central English city of Leicester amid a spike of Covid-19 cases - the first time that a single UK area would face such an extreme measure during the pandemic. 'The Sunday Times' first reported that a lockdown could come within days after 658 new cases were recorded in the Leicester area...
News video: Ashworth: Leicester lockdown isn’t an ‘imminent solution’

Ashworth: Leicester lockdown isn’t an ‘imminent solution’ 00:31

 Jon Ashworth has said after a briefing with Matt Hancock they agreed a local lockdown in Leicester wasn’t and imminent solution. The shadow health secretary added that ministers haven’t given clarity on what a local lockdown means. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at...

