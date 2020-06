Please Explain podcast: 'Culture of poor leadership', war crimes in Afghanistan admitted Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

In this episode, national editor Tory Maguire is joined by investigative journalist Nick McKenzie to discuss Major General Findlay's admission of troop misconduct in Afghanistan and the Bereton report into SAS misconduct that's due to be delivered in the coming weeks. 👓 View full article

