Govt logs 7 new Covid cases, extends emergency



Related videos from verified sources Schumer: Coronavirus Emergency Declaration Should Be Extended



New York's senior senator says he's concerned about vital funding the state is receiving suddenly drying up when the declaration is lifted in a few weeks. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:45 Published 5 hours ago Party's Over For Seven California Counties As Governor Orders Closure Of Bars, Nightclubs



California has seen a jump in new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is cracking down. According to Business Insider, Gov. Newsom ordered bars and nightlife spots to close in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 6 hours ago Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week



Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this