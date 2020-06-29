Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Govt logs 7 new Covid cases, extends emergency

Bangkok Post Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The government reported seven new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Monday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,169 with 58 deaths since January.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: UP reports 606 new COVID cases, recovery rate over 66%: Govt

UP reports 606 new COVID cases, recovery rate over 66%: Govt 02:10

 In the last 24 hours, 606 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, informed state's Principal Health Secretary, Amit Mohan Prasad. There are 6,679 active cases, 14,808 patients have been discharged so far and 660 patients have succumbed to the infection, he further said. The...

Related videos from verified sources

Schumer: Coronavirus Emergency Declaration Should Be Extended [Video]

Schumer: Coronavirus Emergency Declaration Should Be Extended

New York's senior senator says he's concerned about vital funding the state is receiving suddenly drying up when the declaration is lifted in a few weeks. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:45Published
Party's Over For Seven California Counties As Governor Orders Closure Of Bars, Nightclubs [Video]

Party's Over For Seven California Counties As Governor Orders Closure Of Bars, Nightclubs

California has seen a jump in new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is cracking down. According to Business Insider, Gov. Newsom ordered bars and nightlife spots to close in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week [Video]

Only Two US States Saw Fewer New COVID-19 Cases Last Week

Statistics show the US hasn't managed to get a grip on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN reports only two US states saw a drop in new coronavirus cases compared to last week -- Connecticut..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this