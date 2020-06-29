Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India turns to cardboard beds in coronavirus battle as huge hospital opens

SBS Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
India has opened one of the world's largest hospitals to help fight COVID-19 in New Delhi, with enough cardboard beds for 10,000 patients.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: 'Delhi will have 30,000 beds by June 30,' assures HM Shah

COVID-19: 'Delhi will have 30,000 beds by June 30,' assures HM Shah 01:57

 On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the country. Speaking on the preparations in Delhi amid rising cases, HM said, "On Jun14, there were 9937...

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Biggest single day jump in 24 hours in India with 15,413 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Biggest single day jump in 24 hours in India with 15,413 cases | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning said that "pranayama" - the practice of breath control in yoga - can "help boost immunity" as he addressed the nation to mark the International Yoga Day amid a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published
India Converts Train Cars Into Hospital Rooms to Deal With Rise in COVID-19 Cases [Video]

India Converts Train Cars Into Hospital Rooms to Deal With Rise in COVID-19 Cases

As India looks to free up hospital beds to deal with surge in COVID-19 cases, officials are converting train cars into healthcare facilities. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published
'Positive news...': Govt on Covid recoveries; says hospital beds adequate [Video]

'Positive news...': Govt on Covid recoveries; says hospital beds adequate

Union government commented on Covid-19 situation in the country. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's recovery rate, i.e. number of recovered..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:16Published

Tweets about this

Globalbiosec

Global Biosecurity RT @SBSNews: India has opened one of the world's largest hospitals to help fight COVID-19 in New Delhi, with enough cardboard beds for 10,0… 8 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News India has opened one of the world's largest hospitals to help fight COVID-19 in New Delhi, with enough cardboard be… https://t.co/jQe6p2zQO1 36 minutes ago

galeon_willy

Willy Galeon RT @rapplerdotcom: WATCH: India turns to cardboard beds in coronavirus battle The New Delhi government is installing 10,000 of the beds in… 2 hours ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler WATCH: India turns to cardboard beds in coronavirus battle The New Delhi government is installing 10,000 of the bed… https://t.co/Vs3iS0tGkT 3 hours ago

burcham_don

Don Burcham RT @AFPSouthAsia: #India is deploying thousands of beds made of cardboard to makeshift medical facilities as it struggles to deal with the… 13 hours ago

EdwardGerwer

Edward Gerwer India turns to cardboard beds in coronavirus battle https://t.co/3IpQPKt4m2 via @YahooNews 21 hours ago

Minikindra

Jaspreet Kindra India turns to cardboard beds in coronavirus battle https://t.co/GnFwbIYLTC via @YahooNews 21 hours ago

Prafull64425682

Prafulla RT @SEACoronavirus: India is deploying thousands of beds made of cardboard to makeshift medical facilities as it struggles to deal with the… 21 hours ago