Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia's opposition flounders as Putin changes constitution

WorldNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Russia's opposition flounders as Putin changes constitutionMOSCOW: Russia's opposition is denouncing this week's vote on President Vladimir Putin's constitutional reforms as a joke, pointing out that copies of the amended basic law are already on sale in Moscow bookshops. From liberal reformers to Communists, Kremlin critics say the vote -- which started last week and ends on Wednesday -- is a thinly veiled attempt to keep Putin, 67, in power for life. But other than tepid calls to boycott or vote "No", the opposition has done little to actively fight the changes. Russia's top opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who last summer rallied thousands against suspected voter fraud in Moscow, has also shown little interest in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Russian Bus & Tent Polling Stations Appear as Country Holds Vote on Changes to Constitution

Russian Bus & Tent Polling Stations Appear as Country Holds Vote on Changes to Constitution 00:33

 Polling stations across Russia have been seen rolling out, and some are literally rolling up as the country votes on changes to its constitution. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Related videos from verified sources

Who Will Replace Putin [Video]

Who Will Replace Putin

Sputnik/Alexey Nikolskiy/Kremlin via REUTERS Business Insider On paper, Vladimir Putin would be replaced by Mikhail Mishustin as president of Russia if Putin dies or leaves office. But Mishustin is an..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published
Russia’s Coronavirus Precautions for Putin Involve a Disinfectant Tunnel [Video]

Russia’s Coronavirus Precautions for Putin Involve a Disinfectant Tunnel

Anyone visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin must first pass through this disinfection tunnel, as part of the Kremlin’s precautions against the coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:41Published
Russia oil spill: Putin declares state of emergency over pollution in Arctic Circle [Video]

Russia oil spill: Putin declares state of emergency over pollution in Arctic Circle

Russia oil spill: Putin declares state of emergency over pollution in Arctic Circle

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:38Published

Tweets about this