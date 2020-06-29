Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Schools investment, Leicester spike and testing boost

BBC News Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Mike Pence Justifies Spike In COronavirus Hospitalizations [Video]

Mike Pence Justifies Spike In COronavirus Hospitalizations

Multiple states in the U.S. are seeing record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations. Even then, Vice President Mike Pence told Americans that things in the U.S. were getting better. According to CNN,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Australia to start door to door Covid-19 testing after spike [Video]

Australia to start door to door Covid-19 testing after spike

Australian health workers plan to go door to door, testing over 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hotspot in Melbourne.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States [Video]

More Young Adults Are Getting COVID-19 in Hard-Hit States

According to NBC News, more adults in their 20s, 30s and 40s are testing positive for coronavirus, especially in states that are seeing spikes in new cases.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

JelenaPopovic_E

Jelena ♡ ➰✨ 🦁🐬🦋💙🇸🇪💛 RT @BBCNews: Schools investment, Leicester spike and testing boost Five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monda… 4 seconds ago

BBCNews

BBC News (UK) Schools investment, Leicester spike and testing boost Five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/HLLTzPzXwP 4 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Coronavirus: Schools investment, Leicester spike and testing boost https://t.co/QvoPZRTWfL 4 minutes ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Coronavirus: Schools investment, Leicester spike and testing boost https://t.co/ym5jnAmbaN 5 minutes ago

MatthewKing35

Matthew King Coronavirus: Schools investment, Leicester spike and testing boost https://t.co/MrDJ36029A 11 minutes ago

CriminalsStop

StopCelebratingWarCriminals.🍊🍊🍊 BBC News - Coronavirus: Schools investment, Leicester spike and testing boost https://t.co/4lpAeNrilH 13 minutes ago

HT96768238

HT BBC News - Coronavirus: Schools investment, Leicester spike and testing boost https://t.co/o2IIfehcRw 15 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Coronavirus: Schools investment, Leicester spike and testing boost https://t.co/cQIx4KTnlq https://t.co/S7NPiLVXDr 15 minutes ago