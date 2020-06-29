|
Swimwear brand Seafolly collapses due to 'crippling' COVID-19 crisis
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Major Australian swimwear brand Seafolly has become the latest retail victim of the coronavirus pandemic, with the company appointing voluntary administrators on Monday.
