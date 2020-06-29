Gunmen attack Karachi stock exchange, killing at least 3
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Gunmen attacked the stock exchange in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Monday, killing at least three people — two guards and a policeman, according to police. Special police forces deployed to the scene of the attack and in a swift operation secured the building, killing all four gunmen.
Terrorists stormed Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi. Four attackers have reportedly been gunned down. Several others have been injured in the attack. Reports suggest that terrorists used grenades and guns to launch attack. The building in a high security zone and houses head offices of many banks.