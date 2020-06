Related videos from verified sources Kejriwal urges centre to roll back order mandating COVID patients to visit health centre



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 24 urged central government to roll back the order, where they asked COVID-19 patients to visit COVID care centres for health assessment."Central govt has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published 5 days ago SC says will let Odisha and Temple trust decide on Puri Rath Yatra | Oneindia News



Supreme Court says will let Odisha, Jagannath Temple trust decide on conducting Rath Yatra. On Sunday the Odisha government said that it will take "favorable action" as legally permissible. Delhi Chief.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:36 Published 1 week ago Coronavirus: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain recovering from Covid-19 | Oneindia News



All coronavirus patients in Delhi will be referred to COVID-19 care centres to decide if they can be isolated at their homes, the Arvind Kejriwal government said this afternoon in a revised order... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:52 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this