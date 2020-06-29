Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oil extends losses as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes

Hindu Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Brent crude dropped 83 cents, or 2%, to $40.19 a barrel by 10.26 A.M., while U.S. crude was at $37.69, down 80 cents, or 2.1%
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this