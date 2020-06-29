Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside of their large home Sunday evening in the upscale Central West End neighborhood of the Missouri city. In the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: St. Louis Mayor Apologizes For Revealing Names Of Demonstrators

St. Louis Mayor Apologizes For Revealing Names Of Demonstrators 00:32

 The mayor of St. Louis apologized to demonstrators who wanted to defund the police. According to Gizmodo, she read the full names and street addresses of these demonstrators. During a town hall live stream she spoke about the proposals demonstrators offered. Mayor Lyda Krewson said she didn’t...

Related videos from verified sources

Thief caught on CCTV digging up and stealing plants from garden [Video]

Thief caught on CCTV digging up and stealing plants from garden

This is the bizarre moment a family caught a thief on CCTV digging up and stealing PLANTS from their front garden.Zulfiqar Ali, 44, and his wife Shahnaz Akhtar, 44, were baffled by the disappearance of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Couple find a swarm of 160,000 bees living in their chimney [Video]

Couple find a swarm of 160,000 bees living in their chimney

A couple felt stung after moving into their dream home - and finding a swarm of 160,000 BEES living in the chimney.The previous owner had bricked up the fireplace before selling the £400,000 property..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Fear of commitment made this couple choose a tiny home [Video]

Fear of commitment made this couple choose a tiny home

Brian and Alexis have a problem with commitment. They’ve never lived in the same home for more than two years, so moving into a house on wheels was an appealing solution. Check out the couple’s..

Credit: Dream Big, Live Small ITK     Duration: 03:36Published

Tweets about this

TOIWorld

TOI World News Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home https://t.co/3S2gVZKsaE 10 minutes ago

DistinctToday

Distinct Today Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home https://t.co/50Wh7qZJHd 34 minutes ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home https://t.co/jEXWjHNXKg 40 minutes ago