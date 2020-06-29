Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home
Monday, 29 June 2020 () ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside of their large home Sunday evening in the upscale Central West End neighborhood of the Missouri city. In the […]
The mayor of St. Louis apologized to demonstrators who wanted to defund the police. According to Gizmodo, she read the full names and street addresses of these demonstrators. During a town hall live stream she spoke about the proposals demonstrators offered. Mayor Lyda Krewson said she didn’t...
