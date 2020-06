'Utter disbelief': The West Australian under fire over racial slurs in cartoon Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The West Australian newspaper is under fire for publishing a cartoon which refers to an Aboriginal character using an offensive racial slur. 👓 View full article

