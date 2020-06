Related videos from verified sources United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya



Announcement comes after mass graves were discovered in the city of Tarhuna following retreat by eastern-based forces. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:56 Published 6 days ago Baloch activists hold anti-Pakistan protest in Canada for human rights violations in Balochistan



Baloch political and human rights activists gathered in Toronto on Sunday to protest against Pakistan and China for gross human rights violations in Balochistan. The protest was held under the aegis of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24 Published 1 week ago Lebanon has detained at least 100 activists since October



United in the face of oppression, demonstrators in Lebanon say their freedom of speech is under threat. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this