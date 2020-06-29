Coronavirus | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

With 5,024 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported highest single day spike of COVID-19 infections on June 26. 175 deaths reported on today due to the deadly infection. Out of these total 175 deaths, 91 deaths are of last 48 hours and 84 deaths are of previous dates but recorded...
Barber shops and salons reopened in Mumbai under strict guidelines. In view of COVID-19 outbreak, precautionary measures are being taken by salon workers to restrict physical contact. A customer said,..
