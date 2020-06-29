Coronavirus | Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

68 inmates found COVID positive at Akola jail in Maharashtra



68 inmates in the Akola jail have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on June 28. "68 inmates in the Akola jail have tested positive for COVID-19 out of which many are asymptomatic... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 18 hours ago

Salons reopen in Mumbai



Barber shops and salons reopened in Mumbai under strict guidelines. In view of COVID-19 outbreak, precautionary measures are being taken by salon workers to restrict physical contact. A customer said,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56 Published 1 day ago