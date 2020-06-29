Boris Johnson says Covid-19 disaster for UK and pledges 'Rooseveltian' strategy Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Boris Johnson has called for a new, investment-led approach to the economy as he said coronavirus had been "an absolute nightmare" for the UK. The prime minister used a rare live interview to promise the aftermath of the pandemic would not result in a return to austerity. In his own round of media appearances, the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said it was "staggering" the government was waiting unitl autumn to set a budget, and accused ministers of a lack of planning over reopening schools. Johnson, speaking to Times Radio on its first day of broadcasting, also pushed back against the idea of an imminent inquiry into the scale of Covid-19 deaths in the UK, saying this was too soon. "I happen...


