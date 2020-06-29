Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson says Covid-19 disaster for UK and pledges 'Rooseveltian' strategy

WorldNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Boris Johnson says Covid-19 disaster for UK and pledges 'Rooseveltian' strategyBoris Johnson has called for a new, investment-led approach to the economy as he said coronavirus had been “an absolute nightmare” for the UK. The prime minister used a rare live interview to promise the aftermath of the pandemic would not result in a return to austerity. In his own round of media appearances, the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said it was “staggering” the government was waiting unitl autumn to set a budget, and accused ministers of a lack of planning over reopening schools. Johnson, speaking to Times Radio on its first day of broadcasting, also pushed back against the idea of an imminent inquiry into the scale of Covid-19 deaths in the UK, saying this was too soon. “I happen...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson: Coronavirus has been an absolute nightmare

Boris Johnson: Coronavirus has been an absolute nightmare 00:46

 The coronavirus pandemic has been an "absolute nightmare" and a "disaster" for the country, Boris Johnson has said, as he promised a "whack-a-mole" strategy to tackling local flare-ups of the virus. The Prime Minister told the newly launched Times Radio he wanted to set out a plan to "bounce forward"...

Related videos from verified sources

Jolyon Rubinstein leads chant of "f*** Boris Johnson" at Black Lives Matter march in London [Video]

Jolyon Rubinstein leads chant of "f*** Boris Johnson" at Black Lives Matter march in London

Actor Jolyon Rubinstein joined Black Lives Matter protesters in central London on Sunday (June 28). Rubinstein, best known for creating the BBC Three satirical show 'The Revolution Will Be..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:39Published
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant [Video]

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a pizza restaurant

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visit a Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in the Isle of Dogs, London, to see how businesses are putting social distancing measures in place. It comes after the Government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Boris Johnson warns public against “taking liberties” with social distancing [Video]

Boris Johnson warns public against “taking liberties” with social distancing

Boris Johnson has warned people against “taking liberties” with social distancing rules after pictures emerged of packed beaches in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole. The comments come after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this