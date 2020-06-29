Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: JAC to declare results in first week of July at jac.nic.in
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Once declared, Jharkhand Board Class 10th and Class 12th students can check their result at any of the given websites: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.
