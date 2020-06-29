Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: JAC to declare results in first week of July at jac.nic.in

Puppy watches fireworks on a laptop to prepare for Fourth of July festivities



Watch as this dog prepares for her Independence Day festivities by watching a firework display on a laptop. Ellie, a rescue puppy, can't get enough of the colorful fireworks and doesn't seem.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:26 Published 2 days ago

CBSE cancels remaining board exams for classes 10th & 12th, results this month | Oneindia News



CBSE has decided to cancel classes 10 & 12 board exams that were scheduled to be held in July in the backdrop of surging covid-19 cases. Class 12 students will be evaluated on their performance in the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago