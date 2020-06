François Fillon, Ex-Presidential Hopeful in France, Is Convicted of Embezzlement Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mr. Fillon, a conservative, was also prime minister from 2007 to 2012. His 2017 presidential bid fell apart after allegations that he paid his wife thousands of euros in public funds for a fake job. 👓 View full article

