Related videos from verified sources Muir Woods Set to Reopen Monday With Restrictions



Muir Woods National Monument will reopen to the public on Monday -- one of the last sites in the National Park Service to welcome people back after closing because of the coronavirus. Don Ford reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:29 Published 3 days ago Trump's Fourth Of July Celebration Includes Fireworks Over Mount Rushmore



President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration includes fireworks over Mount Rushmore. According to the HuffPost, the last time the landmark held fireworks was in 2009. In the past, the National.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago Rescuing an Opossum from Skate Park Bowl



Occurred on June 9, 2020 / Spanaway, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "The parks staff found an opossum at the bottom of the bowl in the skate park. He was unable to climb his way out and was.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:15 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Searches underway for 3 Mount Rainier hikers missing in separate incidents Search-and-rescue missions are underway for three hikers who have gone missing on Mount Rainier in Washington state last week in separate incidents

FOXNews.com 20 hours ago





Tweets about this