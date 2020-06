Related videos from verified sources Defiant staff at ABS-CBN in the Philippines applaud after station is forced off air



Defiant staff at the ABS-CBN, Philippines' biggest broadcaster, applauded after the broadcaster was taken off air yesterday (May 5) following a long-running feud with the country's president. The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:44 Published on May 6, 2020

Tweets about this