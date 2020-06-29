|
Katharine McPhee and David Foster celebrate wedding anniversary: 'Here's to the future'
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Katharine McPhee and David Foster met on "American Idol" in 2006. Now they are celebrating one year of marriage on social media.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Katharine McPhee American singer, songwriter, and actress
David Foster on his new Netflix doc, age difference with Katharine McPhee: 'That's our only problem'David Foster is the man behind hits by Whitney Houston and Celine Dion. He's now the subject of a new Netflix documentary, "Off the Record."
USATODAY.com
'They're like father and son': Prince Harry's bond with David Foster
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:07Published
David Foster Canadian musician, record producer, songwriter
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this