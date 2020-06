COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

China's military has received the greenlight to use a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics after clinical trials proved it was safe and showed some efficacy, the company said on Monday. The Ad5-nCoV is one of China's eight vaccine candidates approved for human trials...