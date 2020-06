Pesadilla Social... RT @FT: Gilead to charge governments $2,340 for Covid-19 treatment remdesivir https://t.co/wiV1lZPoDa 22 minutes ago Nasir Hussain This is why Big Pharmaceutical Companies get a bad reputation. Any thoughts? Gilead to charge governments $2,340 f… https://t.co/OfUeNJoYvt 57 minutes ago LD RT @FinancialTimes: Gilead Sciences has said it will charge governments $2,340 for a course of remdesivir — a drug that has been shown to s… 1 hour ago Dwayne Duke Under the company’s plans, Gilead will charge a higher price for most patients in the U.S., and a lower price for t… https://t.co/jEeu9wKlgM 1 hour ago Drew Hylbert "The U.S. is the only developed country where Gilead will charge two prices, Gilead Chief Executive Daniel O’Day sa… https://t.co/RkG3TP1Kpv 1 hour ago Kalitor Gilead to charge governments $2,340 for Covid-19 treatment remdesivir https://t.co/mblAwDJz0T via @financialtimes 2 hours ago TD Gilead Sciences has said it will charge governments $2,340 for a 5-day course of remdesivir, a drug that has been s… https://t.co/4SCMzLHbzv 2 hours ago Basant Chaudhury #NHS Gilead to charge governments $2,340 for Covid-19 treatment remdesivir https://t.co/hgrRpyXBaU via @financialtimes - 2 hours ago