Betelgeuse, the curiously dimming star, may be covered in giant star spots Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

(CNN)Betelgeuse, the red supergiant star that acts as the shoulder of Orion in his constellation, intrigued astronomers when the normally bright star showed signs of unprecedented dimming in December. Many have suggested potential causes for this dimming, including dust or the fact that the star is likely to explode in a supernova between now and 100,000 years from now. New research has suggested that large star spots, like sunspots on our sun, are on the surface of Betelgeuse and causing the dimming. The researchers said their result rules out the dust scenario, which suggested that Betelgeuse ejected dust and it was obscuring the star. The study published Monday in The Astrophysical...


