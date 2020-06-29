Global  

Betelgeuse, the curiously dimming star, may be covered in giant star spots

WorldNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Betelgeuse, the curiously dimming star, may be covered in giant star spots(CNN)Betelgeuse, the red supergiant star that acts as the shoulder of Orion in his constellation, intrigued astronomers when the normally bright star showed signs of unprecedented dimming in December. Many have suggested potential causes for this dimming, including dust or the fact that the star is likely to explode in a supernova between now and 100,000 years from now. New research has suggested that large star spots, like sunspots on our sun, are on the surface of Betelgeuse and causing the dimming. The researchers said their result rules out the dust scenario, which suggested that Betelgeuse ejected dust and it was obscuring the star. The study published Monday in The Astrophysical...
Video credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: Giant Spots May Have Caused Betelgeuse Star Dimming

Giant Spots May Have Caused Betelgeuse Star Dimming 00:45

 Giant spots may be the cause causing massive star Betelgeuse’s dimming. Giant spots may be the cause behind massive star Betelgeuse's dimming. https://scx2.b-cdn.net/gfx/news/2020/betelgeuseag.jpg MPIA Graphics (text -  The Max Planck Society reports that astronomers observed an alarming...

