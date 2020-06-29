Global  

India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser

DNA Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
These apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the government said.
