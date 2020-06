St. Louis couple aims firearms at protesters outside their home



A couple brandished firearms on protesters as they entered their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Sunday. (June 28th) Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:31 Published 1 hour ago

Statues boarded up as London Mayor urges Black Lives Matter protesters to stay at home



Statues boarded up as London Mayor urges Black Lives Matter protesters to stay at home Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:22 Published 2 weeks ago