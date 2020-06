Related videos from verified sources Norway data protection authority temporarily bans use of coronavirus tracking app



The country's data inspectorate temporarily banned a coronavirus tracking app, raising several concerns about how users' location data, collected via GPS and Bluetooth, would be used.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:00 Published 2 weeks ago New York Attorney General Wants More Restrictions On Contact Tracing Apps



Apple and Google were asked by New York Attorney General Letitia James to impose restrictions on contact tracing apps. According to Business Insider, these apps are made available in their app stores... Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago In Personalization, Give A Little Respect: Comcast’s Marcus



The ad industry should scrap retargeting and volunteer to be regulated in order to properly embrace the opportunities of audience personalization. That is according to Comcast's strategy VP Claudio.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:16 Published on May 19, 2020

Tweets about this