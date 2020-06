USGA transfers US media rights from Fox back to NBCUniversal Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The USGA is transferring its U.S. media rights from Fox Sports to NBC, which returns the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open to NBC this year and for the final seven years of the Fox contract. The transfer is largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down golf for three months and let to […] 👓 View full article