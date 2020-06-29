Global  

Amanda Kloots says Nick Cordero is battling medical problems from coronavirus: 'Vicious ICU dance circle'

USATODAY.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Almost reaching day 90, Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life in the ICU, says wife Amanda Kloots.
