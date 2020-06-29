

Related videos from verified sources Covid-Tracing Apps May be Ransomware in Disguise



Cybersecurity firms warn that you should beware when downloading any contact-tracing apps to your devices. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago Contact Tracing Apps Help Europe Reopen



European countries are experimenting with contact tracing apps, which they think can help reduce the spread of coronavirus and help the countries reopen. Credit: A Plus Duration: 01:47 Published 5 days ago Contact tracing efforts expand across Nashville



State and local health departments are focusing on expanding contact tracing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:06 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources WHO: Countries complaining about contact tracing are 'lame' LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday dismissed complaints from countries complaining that contact tracing is too difficult to...

