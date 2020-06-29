Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO: Countries complaining about contact tracing are ‘lame’

Seattle Times Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday dismissed complaints from countries complaining that contact tracing is too difficult to implement as a control strategy for the coronavirus pandemic as “lame.” The U.N. health agency has repeatedly advised countries that shutting down their COVID-19 outbreaks requires having a strong contact tracing […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Covid-Tracing Apps May be Ransomware in Disguise [Video]

Covid-Tracing Apps May be Ransomware in Disguise

Cybersecurity firms warn that you should beware when downloading any contact-tracing apps to your devices. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published
Contact Tracing Apps Help Europe Reopen [Video]

Contact Tracing Apps Help Europe Reopen

European countries are experimenting with contact tracing apps, which they think can help reduce the spread of coronavirus and help the countries reopen.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:47Published
Contact tracing efforts expand across Nashville [Video]

Contact tracing efforts expand across Nashville

State and local health departments are focusing on expanding contact tracing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

WHO: Countries complaining about contact tracing are 'lame'

 LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday dismissed complaints from countries complaining that contact tracing is too difficult to...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this