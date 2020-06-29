|
WHO: Countries complaining about contact tracing are ‘lame’
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday dismissed complaints from countries complaining that contact tracing is too difficult to implement as a control strategy for the coronavirus pandemic as “lame.” The U.N. health agency has repeatedly advised countries that shutting down their COVID-19 outbreaks requires having a strong contact tracing […]
