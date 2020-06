Video credit: Oneindia - Published 2 hours ago India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News 01:06 Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59 mobile apps with their origin in China include TikTok, SHAREit, US Browser, Baidu map, Helo, Mi...