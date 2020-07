Related videos from verified sources Both ends have to be ready, there must be traffic to restart international operations: Civil Aviation Secy



In a press conference on June 20, Secretary of Civil Aviation Ministry, Pradeep Singh Kharola said that if international operations have to start, both ends have to be ready and there has to be.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago Resumption of International flights depends on other countries: HS Puri



In a press conference on June 20, Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that exact time of resumption of international flights depends on the other countries. He said, "Any suggestion.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago Around 2,75,000 Indians brought back during lockdown: Hardeep Singh Puri



In a press conference on June 20, Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that close to 2,75,000 Indians were brought back to the country in flights and ships during the lockdown. Puri.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this