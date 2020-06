Prep hoops star Emoni Bates commits to play for Michigan St Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan high school basketball standout Emoni Bates has committed to play at Michigan State for the class of 2022. Bates announced his decision Monday on ESPN to play for the Spartans and coach Tom Izzo. In April, the 6-foot-9 guard was named Gatorade's national player of the year, the first