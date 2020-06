Abortion Rights: Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Law



The Supreme Court issued a key ruling on abortion rights. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:31 Published 6 hours ago

Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare



Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Strike Down Obamacare If successful, the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million Americans without healthcare. The Trump administration.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published 3 days ago