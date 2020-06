Derby player Wisdom treated after being stabbed in robbery Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

DERBY, England (AP) — Derby player Andre Wisdom is being treated in the hospital after being stabbed in an “unprovoked assault and robbery,” the second-tier club said on Monday. “He sustained injuries which resulted in him being admitted to hospital, where he is in a stable condition,” British media cited Derby as saying in a […] 👓 View full article

