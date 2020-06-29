Global  

Golden State Killer agrees to plea deal for 13 murders, numerous rapes

Monday, 29 June 2020
Golden State Killer agrees to plea deal for 13 murders, numerous rapesA plea deal for the accused Golden State Killer, requiring he admit to a series of rapes and murders that terrorized residents across California in the 1970s and 1980s, brings justice to those who have waited decades for one of the state’s most notorious killers to be sentenced, a prosecutor told a judge on Monday. Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer who was arrested in 2018 after authorities identified him through DNA, appeared before his surviving victims and the relatives of those he is accused of killing in order to accept a plea deal that spares him the death penalty but will almost certainly leave him behind bars for the rest of his life. During the hearing, Sacramento...
News video: Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty

Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty 00:35

 Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea Monday, plea forty years after terrorizing California suburbs across six counties. The 74-year-old...

Related videos from verified sources

Joseph DeAngelo Acknowledges He'll Plead Guilty In Golden State Killer Case [Video]

Joseph DeAngelo Acknowledges He'll Plead Guilty In Golden State Killer Case

He'll face 11 consecutive live sentences for the crimes.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:39Published
Accused Golden State Killer Pleads Guilty To Murder [Video]

Accused Golden State Killer Pleads Guilty To Murder

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, wore a face shield as he appeared in a livestreamed hearing in Sacramento. Lesley Marin reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:57Published
Golden State Killer Suspect Joseph DeAngelo Enters Room [Video]

Golden State Killer Suspect Joseph DeAngelo Enters Room

He's expected to plead guilty.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:52Published

